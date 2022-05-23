Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making noise for all the right reasons. The film has already set on a path of a mammoth box office success. Starring Kiara Advani, Tabu, and many others; the film is touted as one of the best entertainers of the year 2022. The film is reportedly making great moolah at the box office and there's no stopping it from growing big.

Film's Day 1 BO

The film made a gigantic Rs 14.11 cr on the box office at Day 1. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ... Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops... FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*... Emerges #KartikAaryan's BIGGEST OPENER... Fri ₹ 14.11 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Beats Gangubai Kathiawadi

With this, the film has beat Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi considering the Day 1 opening. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi had collected Rs 10.50 crore on its opening day. The film is a sequel to 2007 hit starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja. The advance booking slot of the film has also helped it gain such good numbers on an opening day.

Akshay Kumar's absence

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged a mammoth Rs 15 crore for the film that has been made on a budget of 65 crores. Kiara Advani reportedly was paid Rs 4 crore. Talking about why Akshay Kumar was not a part of this one, Anees Bazmee told a leading website, "Akshay is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years. Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."