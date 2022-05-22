Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has had a grand opening on Day 1. The film starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu is said to be a blockbuster. The footfall in theatres for this one was bigger than many films after the COVID era. And while the film poised to make a big splash on the big screens this year, the difference between the fee that the starcast took home was unbelievable.

Kartik Aaryan: Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged a mammoth Rs 15 crore as his remuneration. Kartik has not been able to match up to what Akshay Kumar did in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, but he has managed to keep the competition tight and entertaining with his versatile performance.

Kiara Advani: In comparison to Aaryan, Kiara wasn't even paid half of what he took home. Bollywood's latest favourite - Kiara - took home just Rs 4 crore.

Tabu: She might not have an extended role in the film but she did bring in her own sass and style to the film. However, Tabu's fee has left us shocked. The talented actress took just Rs 2 crore for this one. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 65 crore and directed by Anees Bazmee.

Talking about why Akshay Kumar was not a part of this one, Bazmee told a leading website, "Akshay is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years. Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But of course, if he was in our film, and if our story would have permitted that, then I am sure (he would have done it)."