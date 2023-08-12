Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh chose to remake Ajith's Vedalam as their first project together. Meher is a big fan of Chiranjeevi, and this is a wonderful chance for him to make a comeback since he's directing a movie after a long break. Now, let us see if Meher Ramesh's attempt was successful or not.

Story

Shankar (Chiranjeevi), a taxi driver, arrives in Kolkata with his sister Mahalakshmi (Keerthy Suresh) for her education. Meanwhile, a mafia group led by Alex (Tarun Arora) is involved in kidnapping girls in the city. Shankar helps the police in bursting one of their kidnappings, leading to Alex seeking vengeance against him. To find out what unfolds next and the fate of Shankar, his identity, and his past, one must watch the main movie.

Performances and Technical aspects

Chiranjeevi, always knows what his fans like and makes sure to entertain them well. In this movie also, he makes his fans very happy with his exciting acting. He's really good at doing both action and emotional scenes. Keerthy Suresh also does a good job in her role and makes people like her acting. She gets to show her emotions in this movie too.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks really pretty, and even though she's not in the movie a lot, she still does a great job. Sushanth, Murali Sharma, and the others are okay in their roles

The action parts are good, and the way the movie is filmed makes it even better. Meher Ramesh had a great chance to turn this Vedalam remake into a fantastic film, but he missed it. He planned Chiru's role nicely, but he couldn't create an interesting story. If he had focused more on the storytelling, the movie could have been better.

The music by Composer Mahati Swara Sagar wasn't impressive. The editing by Marthand K Venkatesh could have been improved. Dudley's camera work is clean and makes the movie better to watch.

Analysis

The story is the first problem. It's quite common and there's nothing new in any scene. Chiranjeevi does his best to make the movie better with his funny and action-packed acting. Sadly, there's no exciting moment in the movie. The director Meher Ramesh didn't do a great job. He didn't make the movie engaging by having an interesting story. Some parts in both halves could have been done better.For a movie with Chiranjeevi, people would expect great songs and energetic dances. Unfortunately, the movie lacks both, and the music isn't good. Mahati Swara Sagar didn't do well.

There are many characters in the movie that don't really help the story. Actors like Uttej, Raja Ravindra, Brahmaji, and others should have had more to do. Tamannaah is only in a few scenes, and she doesn't get a chance to show her acting. The funny scenes are okay, but they need to be better for families to enjoy.

Verdict

When a remake happens, people hope for improvements. However, Bhola Shankar remains stuck in the old way. It's actually a worse version and a very bad remake. Chiru and Meher's team-up is disappointing with a predictable style. There aren't any exciting moments to get excited about. This lack of high points might also let down fans. Because of all these reasons, Bhola Shankar is uninteresting and tiring to watch. Meher Ramesh missed a chance to make a successful comeback.