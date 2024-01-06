Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's relationship has been through a lot of ups and downs within the house. And the entry of Ayesha Khan seems to have changed the dynamics even further. After inappropriately touching Ayesha in one of the episodes, Vicky was seen singing a seductive song for her in a recent episode.

What went down

It so happened that Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya were lounging in the garden area when Vicky looked at Ayesha and started singing "Bheege honth tere". Isha pointed out that what Vicky was doing wasn't right and soon informed Ankita. A furious Ankita looked shocked at first and even expressed her displeasure. However, she later calmed down.

This is not acceptable I’m Glad She Confronts Him. As a Married Man He Should know his boundaries. Phir girls aise personality ki taraf attract ho jati h or home breaker kehlati h , #VickyBhaiya #VickyJain #AnkitaLokhande#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BiggBos pic.twitter.com/ZkuuAsFbX4 — Neeru (@NSid_1212) January 4, 2024

Neil on Vicky - Ankita slap incident

Neil Bhatt, who was recently evicted from the show spoke about Vicky Jain's slapping gesture towards Ankita. The BB contestant said that he has had conversations with Vicky around the same topic where he has asked Neil, how to be a husband like him. "See, I know these two people beyond the show. Isse pehle mein janta hu. And Vicky mujhse ye sawal kar chuka hain, and is level pe baat kar chuka hain ki, 'bhai, mere there jaysa aadmi kyase banu? How do I be a man like you? How do I be a husband like you?'" (Vicky has asked me this and spoken to me on this level)

Neil further added that now when he looks back, he understands what Vicky was probably hinting at. "Because ye mujhe wo zahir kar chuka hain ki bhai Ankita mujhse agar meri baat nahi sunti, agar thoda sa bhi aggressive banti toh mera toh nikal jaata hain. Ye uska shabd, mera na nikal jata hain, ye usne bola tha. So, I don't know exactly wo kya context tha, but ye jab incident mujhe bataya gaya, toh now I know what that means. It's very unfortunate."

(Vicky has told me that whenever Ankita gets aggressive then he loses it. These were his words, I lose it. I don't know exactly in what context he said it then but now after this incident I know what he meant)