Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and with each passing day, inmates have been fighting their lungs out over trivial issues. The love triangle and endless fights between Isha, Samrath and Abhishek have grabbed headlines over the week. Samrath and Isha poked and made below-the-belt remarks on Abhishek's mental health they even mocked him, after which Abhishek reiterated by slapping Samrath. This didn't go down well with the inmate and eventually, Ankita who is the current captain of the house, had the power to decide Abhishek's fate she decided to eliminate him.

Vicky and Ankita get abusive

Apart from Isha, Abhishek and Samrath, Vicky Jain and Ankita have been fighting day-in-day-out and yet again the real-life husband and wife fought on national television over a trivial issue.

In a promo that has been shared on social media, Ankita and Vicky are seen quarrelling over him spending time with Mannara Chopra. He was asking about how she did not have dinner the last night and was looking sad. Ankita will not like the way Vicky speaks to Mannara and she will storm out of the room in anger. After which, Vicky will follow with the breakfast bowl. Ankita and Vicky have a massive showdown. Ankita says she doesn't have a problem if he wants to sit with Mannara. But Vicky fails to believe her and says she has an issue.

Ankita Lokhande hints at taking a DIVORCE from Vicky Jain after constant fights

Vicky then tells Ankita, "Tu apna din bhar Munna (Munawar) ke saath baith kar khana khati hai, chai peeti hai, main tereko kuch bolta hu (You are hanging out with Munawar all day, do I say anything to you)?"

Ankita replies that she does not sit with him all day. When Ankita says that he hangs out with Mannara too often, he says, "Haan toh jaauga, kya galat hai usme (I will go to her, what's wrong with that)?"

Vicky then tells Ankita how she holds Munawar's hand and hugs him when he is upset. "Tu karti hai, main tereko freedom deta hu na (Don't I give you the freedom)?"

Yet another incident happened in the house, where Ankita hinted that she would be seeking a divorce from Vicky once she went out of the house.

Here's what happened.

A clip that is going viral shows, Isha Malviya doing a headstand following which Vicky mocked Ankita and said that she would take three people's help to do the same. When Ankita talked about her workout routine, Vicky said she was lying.

Later in the episode, Mannara complimented Ankita saying she is looking hot. Vicky disagreed with her and said that he does not find his wife hot. He then said that Ankita is not hot but cute. This again left Ankita furious who then made a shocking comment and hinted at their divorce.

"Mujhe pata hai, you are done with me and I will also take that decision once we are out of the show," she said.

When Mannara asked what decision, she was talking about, the former Pavitra Rishta actress added, "You will see, guys."

This isn't the first time Ankita has spoken about the divorce. During one of the episodes, Vicky was heard saying, "I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can't tell what they go through and what they suffer." To this, Ankita asked him for divorce and said, "If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let's get a divorce, I don't want to go back home with you."

Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The two entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October this year.