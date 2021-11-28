Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat secured his maiden national title in men's 25m rapid fire pistol, finishing with 33 hits out of 40 at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions at the Karni Singh Range here on Sunday.

Haryana's Anish Bhanwala, who was third in the men's event, clinched gold in the junior rapid fire pistol category, strengthening his state's grip at the top of the medals tally.

Bhavesh, a long-time performer on the national circuit who has also represented the country, was in great form on Sunday. He registered three clean series scores of five in the eight-series final, to finish with a score of 33/40. Seasoned Gurpreet Singh (Army) had one five-hits series and claimed silver with 29, while Bhanwala won bronze with 22 hits in total.

London Olympic Games silver medallist Vijay Kumar finished fourth, while youngsters Vijayveer Sidhu and Ahnad Jawanda finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

In the junior men's final, Anish was in stunning form shooting two clean scores of five. His final score of 34 was way ahead of state-mate Adarsh Singh, who won silver with 30 hits. Vijayveer picked up the bronze for Punjab with 24.

So far, 32 gold medals have been decided in the pistol Nationals, with Haryana claiming 12 to sit at the top. Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have four gold each. Haryana also have the most medals at 27.

The Nationals will conclude on December 6.