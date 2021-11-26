In a major setback to former Punjab CM and Congressmen Captain Amrinder Singh, his close aide Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, Patiala Mayor, lost his mayoral seat after failing to prove the required majority during a confidence motion presented by 40 dissident councillors.

Patiala's incoming mayor will be Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi. It's worth noting that Sanjeev Sharma Bittu was the subject of a no-confidence motion by 40 out of 60 municipal councillors. Surprisingly, the mayor had agreed to the plan, which was put to a vote on Thursday.

The mayor received only 25 votes, although a majority of at least 31 votes was required. Captain Amrinder Singh, the local MLA, Harinder Pal Chandumajra (MLA), and SAD councillor Harinder Kohli were among the 25 votes cast in his favour, which comprised votes from 22 councillors and three other voters.

Huge Ruckus during the voting

It is to be noted that during the vote on the no-confidence motion against the Congress government's "diktat" of ousting incumbent Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, there was a massive ruckus inside the Patiala Municipal Corporation House. Capt Amarinder Singh, who was criticising the state's Congress government, said it was "utterly disgraceful" that it was using state machinery to frighten Patiala's elected councillors.

He tweeted, "Utterly shameful that the @INCPunjab govt. which is on it's last leg, is using the state machinery to intimidate the elected councillors of Patiala. Despite all the high handedness they couldn't pass the vote of no confidence against the Mayor as they were well short of numbers."

Utterly shameful that the @INCPunjab govt. which is on it's last leg, is using the state machinery to intimidate the elected councillors of Patiala. Despite all the high handedness they couldn't pass the vote of no confidence against the Mayor as they were well short of numbers. pic.twitter.com/KqARP48DBv — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 25, 2021

Mayor Sanjeev Bittu claimed that their three councillors were dragged and threatened with police action in order to prevent them from voting. While the police have denied that any council members have been arrested, Mayor Bittu believes that the police are guaranteeing that the government takes control of the corporation by force.