Bharti Singh has stunned her fans with her massive weight loss. The comedy queen looks like a new person as she has lost almost 15 kgs in a year. She has opened up about going from 91 to 76 kgs in almost a year. We are in awe of her determination and hard work. Let's take a look at her weight loss journey.

Bharti has revealed that it was intermittent fasting that helped her shed off those extra kilos. She added that her stamina and breathing has gotten better. Bharti has revealed that her husband Haarsh Limbachiya is also stunned by her transformation but misses her chubby days.

Bharti has revealed that she doesn't eat anything between 7 pm to 12 pm. She has also revealed that she could do it only after she started loving herself and got that will to become a better version of herself.

The intermittent fasting

"Initially, in the first 10-15 days, I faced a lot of problems. I would wake up in the middle of the night and eat Maggi or leftover vegetables from dinner. But slowly these things normalised," she told a leading website.

"I did not adopt any diet, I just fasted for 15-16 hours and eat homemade food like Paranthas, chai, eggs, sabzi, Kadhi-Chawal etc. I am from a Punjabi family and Paranthe hamari shaan hain. I never eat any fancy foods, and never eat post-7pm no matter what. In fact, my body has stopped accepting food at the wrong hours," she further added.