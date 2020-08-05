Bharti Airtel Ltd and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will join forces to develop the Indian telecoms firm's cloud business, allowing it to offer a wider range of products to its enterprise clients, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Airtel Cloud currently provides data centre and cloud services to companies and governments via different partnerships.

"AWS with the depth and breadth of our platform, and Airtel with its deep reach and expertise and focus, I think together we can build a set of really differentiated cloud products and go serve customers at scale in India," Puneet Chandok, President, India and South Asia at Amazon Internet Services told a virtual news conference.

New products could include data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and security services among others, the two companies said.

The public cloud services market in India is expected to be worth $7.1 billion in 2024, up from $3.4 billion this year, according to tech researcher International Data Corp.

The tie up with Bharti will offer Amazon's web services business direct access to the Indian firm's more than 2,500 large enterprise customers and over a million emerging businesses. Airtel customers will get sales and support from both companies.