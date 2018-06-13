Bharathiraja, who has become a strong critic of Rajinikanth ever since his entry to politics, has surprisingly spoken in favour of the superstar over Kaala facing issues for its release in Karnataka. He has taken a dig at the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) for failing to solve the issue.

Speaking at a press meet, Bharathiraja slammed the SIFCC and questioned why the body would not address the issue pertaining to a South Indian film. "If it cannot help a film, it is better to change the name," the veteran filmmaker stated while clarifying that he was against the superstar only in politics.

Bharathiraja has been verbally attacking Rajinikanth after the superstar announced his wish to enter politics last year. According to him, only people born in Tamil Nadu should rule Tamil Nadu and called Rajini an "outsider".

The 75-year old targeted Rajinikanth again by calling him the "messenger of Karnataka" after the superstar slammed the violent protest to stop the matches of the Indian Premier League which were supposed to be held in Chennai in April.

Rajini had criticised Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi for attacking the police during the protest.

Coming back to the Kaala issue, the pro-Kannada groups have called for a ban on the movie in Karnataka and managed to delay the release by a day over the superstar's stand on the formation of Cauvery Management Board.

The delay hit the movie badly as it lost crores of revenue on the opening day.

Apart from Prakash Raj, neither politicians nor any actor from Tamil Nadu came forward to solve the issue. In fact, Kamal Haasan, who had received massive support from the public and from Rajini himself when his Vishwaroopam was banned in Tamil Nadu, refused to take up the issue when he met Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy a few days before the film's release.