Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are reuniting on-screen after many years for Abbas Zafar's movie, Bharat. The film is an adaption of the Korean movie Ode to My Father.

According to DNA, The first schedule of the shoot will begin in June in Punjab. The crew will be shooting the partition scenes and it will be a 15-day shoot.

The team and Ali visited 45 villages of Punjab to look for the right location to shoot for the film.

A source revealed to DNA, "The idea is to make the most significant event of our country extremely real. The set will transport the audiences to the times of the Partition. Ali and his team went scouting in 45 villages in Punjab to lock the exact location where Salman will film these scenes. Kila Raipur, Gujjarwal, Bilga and Ghungrana are some of the villages where they have done a recce so far. He is yet to decide on the village that will be the starting point of Bharat's Punjab schedule."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is on a really busy schedule juggling between Bollywood and Hollywood films. The actress has two upcoming Hollywood projects, A Kid like Jake and Isn't it Romantic? The films are set to release next year.

Talking about her upcoming films, Priyanka revealed to Esquire "I've finished up two films: A Kid Like Jake, which comes out in June. And isn't it Romantic? Which comes out Valentine's Day 2019. I play a spoiled rich woman who is a yoga guru, which is not a thing. [Bharat] is the Indian movie I signed this year. It's the quintessential Bollywood movie, which I haven't done in many years. A lot of them were dramatic and thematic. This one's going to be out and out entertainment. I'm excited! I haven't been back to do a movie in two or three years now."

Bharat is set to release next year on Eid.