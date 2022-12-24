Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital on Saturday, which witnessed massive participation of peole unespected by the security personnel.

This is the second time Sonia Gandhi has joined the yatra after her first appearance in Karnataka in October before stepping down as President of the Congress party.

As the foot-march entered the national capital in the morning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, saying they believe in "spreading hatred" but the common people want "harmony".

"The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. Am selling love in the market of hatred," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Common man of the country is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I have told people of RSS and BJP that we are here to open shop of love in your 'bazar' of hatred," he added.

The yatra, which entered the Badarpur border early this morning, will reach Ashram around 10.30 a.m. After a short break, the mega padayatra will resume at 1.30 p.m. and reach the Red Fort via Hazrat Nizamuddin and India Gate.

Upon reaching the Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi will pay tributes at Rajghat and take a break till January 3, 2023. During the nine-day break, the containers will be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

The Yatra has run into controversy after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Rahul Gandhi asking him to ensure Covid "protocols" are followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra or postpone it.

In his retort, Rahul Gandhi cited the BJP's "Jan Aakrosh Yatra" in Rajasthan and another in Karnataka. "The BJP is taking out yatras in various states. But the Health Minister is sending letter only to us," he said.

Congress had alleged that the BJP wanted to stop the yatra as it is scared of the attention and love Bharat Jodo Yatra has received.