Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), would enter Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, January 19 as part of its final destination amid tight security measures in the Union Territory.

Congress spokesperson said a grand welcome of Rahul Gandhi's yatra is planned at Jammu and Kashmir's enter gate Lakhanpur, near Maharaja Gulab Singh's statue around 4.00 pm, where Jammu and Kashmir's prominent social and political leaders including the former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Choudhary Lal Singh and Member Parliament of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are likely to join the march.

The flag handover ceremony will also take place at Lakhanpur.

Gandhi, who started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, would culminate the rally in Srinagar on January 30 after covering more than 3000 kilometers across the country. Former Congress leader, Choudhary Lal Singh, who had quit the grand old party in 2014, would also join the BJY at Lakhanpur.

Rahul Gandhi to spend 11 days in J&K

Rahul Gandhi will spend around 11 days in Jammu and Kashmir and participate in various public meets, and interactions besides visiting famous temples and shrines.

AICC incharge J&K Congress and Rajya Sabha member Rajni Patil said that Bharat Jodo Yatra will be entering into Jammu and Kashmir on January 19, after a grand flag handover ceremony in Punjab's Pathankot.

The Yatra will enter from Lakhanpur-the gateway of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Yatra will culminate during a grand function in Srinagar where all Congress Chief Minister and senior leaders of the opposition are likely to participate.

The Yatra is staying in containers and its first halt will be at Hatli Morh, Kathua.

On January 20 it will resume on 7.00 in the morning from Hatli Morch and break at Channi, while the stay will be in Chadwal.

January 21 will be a break day for the Yatra.

On 22 January, it will further resume from Hiranagar and make a night halt at Duggar Haveli, Samba.

A grand rally is planned on January 23 at Satwari Jammu and the night halt will be at Sidhra in Jammu city.

On January 24 the Yatra will enter Udhampur and a night halt is planned at Udhampur.

It will resume on January 25 and make its nigh halt in Ramban while the itinerary in Kashmir hasn't been announced fully and still updating.

During his stay in Jammu, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Raghunath temple and Bawe Wali Mata Temple.

Congress is ready to curtail distance on foot due to security reasons

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may curtail the distance on foot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday, stressing that there will be no compromise on security. He said they are having discussions with authorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Rahul Gandhi would undertake Padyatra in Jammu and Kashmir but there would be no compromise with security. "We are having a consultation with the state authorities regarding the security and maybe the distance on foot could be curtailed," Ramesh said.