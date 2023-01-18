Two days before entry of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that there are no threat inputs to the upcoming Yatra. The DGP, however, said that all security measures have been taken when it reaches the Union Territory.

"The Yatra will enter Jammu from Punjab in a day or two. For a few days, the march will be in different districts of Jammu and then it will enter the Kashmir Valley.

"The Yatra will be in Kashmir for three to four days. We have discussed this in the security review meeting. We have discussed the arrangements at the range level and the district level. Whatever security measures need to be taken, they will be taken," Singh told reporters at Srinagar.

Replying to a question regarding threat input about the Yatra, the DGP said, "There is no such input." To a question on whether the Yatra will be allowed on foot, he replied that it will be regulated in such a manner that people do not face any inconvenience.

"These things will be regulated because there is traffic and other things. A huge yatra can cause inconvenience to people as roads can get blocked. This is a Yatra and is taken both on foot as well as using vehicles.

Permission granted for Bharat Joda Yatra rally in Srinagar: Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has granted permission for a mega rally to mark the culmination of the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium on January 30.

Rajni Patil, AICC incharge of J&K said leaders of 23 political parties from across the country and people from abroad were expected to take part in the rally.

"We have received permission from the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the January 30 rally at Sher-e-Kashmir in Srinagar. The yatra's Jammu and Kashmir's leg will be the most successful with massive participation of people," Patil told reporters.

Briefing the media persons Rajini Patil said that Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Lakhanpur on January 19th in the afternoon with a night halt there.

"Next day Yatra will start from Hatli Morh to Chadwal (23 Kms.) and stay there. There shall be a break on 21st January and it will resume on January 22nd from Hiranagar up to Duggar Haveli Nanak Chack (21 Kms.). It will start from Vijaypur up to Satwari on January 23rd and night halt at Sidhrra. She said that further schedule of the Yatra shall be shared as and when it is cleared by the UT Administration and security agencies.

She said that several prominent leaders from different political parties are joining the Yatra including National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Former CM Omar Abdullah, PDP President, and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Rout, CPM Leader Mohd Yousaf Taragami, Muzaffar Shah from ANC and several others.