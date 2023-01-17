Amid ongoing search operations in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to neutralize the terrorists involved in the gruesome killings of seven civilians, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday revealed that cops got some vital clues regarding the Dangri terror attack in Rajouri district.

The DGP exuded confidence that those involved in the twin-terror attacks on January 1 and 2 will be brought to justice very soon.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament at TRC Srinagar, the DGP said that police have got some vital clues regarding the Rajouri terror attack during the investigation.

"The area is close to the forest and after frequent terrorist sightings, four-five operations were launched but terrorists are dodging cops", he said and asserted that very soon forces will achieve success in this regard.

Sharing details about the ongoing investigation in the case, the DGP revealed that some contacts of the terrorists have been detained for questions, and some arrests have been made.

"We have got some solid clues and the important arrests will be made soon. I hope that success will be achieved soon," he said.

Women among 50 detained for questioning to get a clue about Rajouri terror attack

Over 50 persons, including half a dozen women, have been detained for questioning over the killings of seven persons in the twin-terror attacks in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the police said some vital leads have been secured in the investigation as some detained persons admitted having contact with terrorists during questioning.

Reports said that the investigation of the terror attack is going in the right direction. So far, nearly 50 suspects, including some women, have been detained for questioning. Some vital leads have been found that suggest the presence of terrorists in some villages near Rajouri town.

Posters of Rs 10 lakh award come up at many places in Rajouri

Reports said that police posters announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone giving credible information about the terrorists have also come up at various places in Rajour district.

As reported earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone sharing information about terrorists involved in the twin attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"Anybody sharing any specific information about terrorists involved in the gruesome terror attacks at Dangri village shall be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh," a poster issued by the police mentioned.

It said the details of the person sharing the information will be kept secret.

Meanwhile, a joint cordon and search operation by the Army, police, and CRPF is in progress at over two dozen villages where there were reports of terrorist presence before the attack. Teams of the Special Operational Group of Jammu and Kashmir police moved from outside Rajouri, have also been deployed at designated locations.

On January 1, terrorists fired at three houses in Rajouri's Dangri, killing four persons. The next morning, within 14 hours of firing, an IED exploded near the house of one of the victims of the previous day's attack. The IED explosion killed two children, taking the death toll to six. One of the injured later succumbed to Jammu hospital.