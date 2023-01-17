Ahead of the entry of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress leadership is desperately trying to bring back as many leaders who have joined the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Amid reports that some more loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad will return to the Congress party before the Bharat Jodo Yatra, General Secretary in-charge Communications of Congress party Jairam Ramesh on Monday predicted more leaders from Azad's party will rejoin Congress on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow more leaders from DAP-Disappearing Azad Party will end their leave of absence and return to where they belong. Expect news from Jammu which is all set to welcome BharatJodoYatra on 19th of January", Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Although Jairam Ramesh has not revealed the names of loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad who will return to the Congress party, sources said half a dozen leaders including two former MLAs, presently holding positions in the Democratic Azad Party will rejoin the Congress.

Earlier Jairam Ramesh mocks Azad's party as the "Disappearing Azad Party".

After some supporters of Ghulam Nabi Azad rejoined the Congress party, Jairam Ramesh mocked the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) as a "Disappearing Azad Party" with a prediction that the newly floated party would be disappeared soon.

Jairam Ramesh reacted to a tweet from Youth Congress leader Dr. Jahanzaib Sirwal who pointed toward the resignation spree in the DAP.

"After Melbourne the fastest pitch to have the highest number of wicket fall is DAP", the Youth Congress leader tweeted. Reacting to this tweet, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Disappearing Azad Party".

Staunch loyalists of Azad desert DAP

On December 22, the Democratic Azad Party faced a severe setback when its three top leaders- former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, former minister Manohar Lal Sharma and Balwan Singh- were expelled on charges of indulging in anti-party activities.

However, Manohar Lal Sharma has recently rejoined the DAP after Ghulam Nabi Azad visited his home.

On January 6, at least seventeen loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad, including two political stalwarts who were expelled from the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Friday rejoined the Congress party in New Delhi. Former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand along with former J&K Congress chief Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, ex-MLA Thakur Balwan Singh, and others rejoined the Congress party.

The leaders had resigned in support of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who later floated his own party—the Democratic Azad Party, which has now been renamed as Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

Tara Chand, Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, Balwan Singh, Muzaffar Paray, Advocate Mohinder Bhardwaj, Bhushan Dogra, Virodh Sharma, Narendra Sharma, Naresh Sharma, Amresh Mangotra, Subhash Baghat, Santosh Manhas, Badrinath Sharma, Varun Mangotra, Anuradha Sharma, Chander Prabha Sharma, and Vijay Sargotra rejoined the Congress party.

Azad placates annoyed ex-minister and brings him back to DAP

Amid reports that Congress leadership is trying to bring party leaders back to the party, Ghulam Nabi Azad himself visited the house of his annoyed loyalist and former minister Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma.

After a four-hour-long meeting, ex-minister Manohar Lal rejoined DAP. Sharma was earlier expelled by the party along with two other leaders.

Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma rejoined the DAP party, three weeks after Democratic Azad Party (DAP) had expelled three of its senior members for 'anti-party activities.' Those who were expelled included Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, Dr. Manohar Lal, and Balwan Singh.