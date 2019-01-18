Superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys an immense fan following not only in the South Indian film industry but is also a household name nationwide. Another testimony of the same is how all Mahesh Babu films ruled the TRP stats on television through the year.

Mahesh's films not only enjoy a phenomenal run in the theatres, but the Hindi dubbed version of his films garner extremely high TRPs for the channels they are played on as well. Right from Businessman, The Real Tiger to Takkari Donga and Nijam, all have had a great run on Hindi GEC's garnering highest TRP's.

Considering the unfathomable fanbase of Mahesh Babu the Hindi dubbed version of his films does extremely well on Hindi channels. In fact, they have the maximum number of reruns, especially during long weekend holidays when channels are looking at airing biggest of films.

Mahesh Babu's last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office and also sold for a whopping 22 crores in its satellite rights. This is a record price for a Telugu film

Mahesh Babu has been influential through his movie choices. He was also recently featured in Top 10 most handsome man in the world list, giving a tough competition to all the actors in B-Town. He is one of the most followed South Indian Superstars with a combined following of over 14 million leaving behind biggies like Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Allu Sirish, amongst others.

Superstar Mahesh Babu's next outing Maharshi is touted to be one of his biggest projects and it will also be dubbed in Hindi. The actor will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in the movie, which will hit the screens in April 2019.