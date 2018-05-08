Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu has turned out to be a successful venture in Tamil Nadu. With the movie being overwhelmingly received by the Kollywood audience, the Prince has left behind the sad memory of Spyder.

By the end of 17 day, Bharat Ane Nenu has approximately raked in Rs 4.2 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. In the Chennai city alone, the movie has grossed Rs 1.59 crore. It has to be noted that the aforementioned collection is from the Telugu version alone.

"After 17 days, #BharatAneNenu's TN gross stands at approximately Rs 4.2 crores. Highest-earning grosser for a Telugu only film in TN. Chennai city's 17-day gross is an impressive Rs 1.59 crores, nearly 38% of the TN total #MaheshBabu #SSMB . [sic]" trade tracker Surendhar tweeted.

Trade experts say that it is a big number for a Telugu movie. Baahubali series and Naan Ee (Eega in Telugu) were well-received by the Tamil audience as the movies were dubbed in the local language. But Bharat Ane Nenu is released in only one version.

Mahesh Babu's previous movie Spyder was a bilingual movie made in Tamil and Telugu. Although there was a huge buzz around the movie, it failed to live up to the expectations. From the two versions, it grossed little over Rs 10 crore.

Bharat Ane Nenu has reportedly become the biggest hit in Mahesh Babu's career. Released in over 2000 screens worldwide on April 22, it grossed around Rs 55 crore on the first day. Since then, it managed to retain the momentum and has reportedly minted over Rs 200 crore.

The good content and solid performance of Mahesh Babu and other important characters are the highlights of the Telugu film.

Koratala Siva-directorial Bharat Ane Nenu has Kiara Advani in the female lead. Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Sithara and others are in the cast.