The makers of Bharat Ane Nenu featuring superstar Mahesh Babu have released five deleted scenes and they have taken the internet by storm.

Bharat Ane Nenu has collected over Rs 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two weeks and recovered 100 percent investment of the distributors. Its producers have adopted several unique promotional strategies which have played a major role in its success at the worldwide box office.

Bharat Ane Nenu is clashing with Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, which hit the screens on May 4 and many predicted that its collection would be halted by the Allu Arjun starrer. But the makers have continued to publicize the movie in its third week too and adopted another brand new strategy.

The producers of Bharat Ane Nenu have released five videos featuring the deleted scenes from the movie on YouTube on Friday, the day Naa Peru Surya was released in the theatres. All the five clips have struck a chord with the viewers and registered a good number of views and likes on YouTube.

Bharat Ane Nenu was released with a runtime of 2.54 hour, which is lengthy when compared to other Telugu films. The four videos featuring the deleted scenes together added another 7.38 minutes to its total runtime. Though these scenes look important, the makers reportedly did not include them in the final copy of the movie, in a bid to cut short its length.

The first deleted video shows the Assembly scene in which opposition party members are insisting the chief minister to present the budget of the year, immediately. But the chief minister demands time for it when the opposition leaders create ruckus forcing the speaker to adjourn the assembly session.

When the debate is restarted, Mahesh Babu shocks everyone in the Assembly, saying that he was studying last five years budget, before preparing his own. He has found a lot of discrepancies, which he is going to present it before the public. He adds that it is public money and everyone in the Assembly should be accountable for it.

The second video shows about the bosses of the education institutions lobbying the chief minister, who straight away rejects their plea. The third video shows the chief minister's conversation with a farmer, while the latter is tilling his land. The fourth video is a brief conversation between the chief minister and a pregnant woman.

All the four deleted footages from Bharat Ane Nenu have received around two million views on the YouTube channel of DVV Entertainment in less than 24 hours. Here are those uncut videos.