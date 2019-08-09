Soon-to-be parents, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath, had recently flown to Canada for their 10-day babymoon. The couple were seen having a great time together and Kapil had also shared a few pictures on his Instagram. However, Krushna Abhishek, who plays Sapna from Nala Sopara on The Kapil Sharma Show, took a dig at the comedian for his absence from the shoot.

A couple of days ago, Kapil had shared a picture of him taking a stroll in the Stanley Park in Vancouver, alongside a Hummer car. As Kapil was busy showcasing his swag in the foreign country, Krushna decided to pull his leg by saying that he was supposed to back in India for shooting the pending episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

"Bhai u still in Canada. apna shoot hai," Krushna Abhishek replied to Kapil Sharma's Instagram post which left their fans in splits.

It was earlier reported that Kapil would be shooting for the upcoming episodes in advance before ringing in his babymoon. The comedian has been juggling between his work and looking after his pregnant wife Ginni who has entered into her second trimester.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been facing ups and downs in TRP ratings but the comedy show, along with Superstar Singers have taken up a massive lead and jumped up to the fifth spot. Both the shows were not featured in the top ten last week.