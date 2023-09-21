Nora Fatehi's birthday wish post for her birthday has made her a victim of social media jokes and memes. The Naach Meri Rani actress took to social media to share a picture with her brother and wrote, "I love him SO much Hes grown up so fast i cant even deal."

Nora trolled for her pose

"How did he go from being a tiny lil baby in my arms to this tall ass handsome person with such a beautiful heart #forevermybabybrother," she added. As soon as Nora shared the picture, netizens were quick to comment on how the actress posed for the picture. "Bhai k sth to sidi ho k khri hoja," wrote one user.

"Ese hi problems ignore kro jese is khppu ko kr rhe ho abhi (ignore life problems like you ignore her brother now)," wrote another user.

More comments pour in

"Mr bean with norah," commented a social media user. "Neccessary to lift backside every time?" asked another social media user. "Can she ever stand straight?" asked another social media user. However, there were many who also praised the actress for being his "second mom".

"Awwwww bless you both have beautiful hearts," wrote a user. "I will never forget how you talked about Omar in the Anas interview. How you were that mother sister who took care of her little one. You are a flame of love, tenderness and strength I am always proud of you Nora," another user wrote.