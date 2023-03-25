Smriti Irani's old video is grabbing quite some buzz on social media. The Indian politician was one of the contestants in Miss India Pageant back in 1998. A video of Smriti walking the ramp in a saffron outfit has taken over the internet.

While Smriti's journey from Miss India pageant to becoming an Indian political figure is commendable, a certain section chose to troll and slam her for the colour of her outfit.

The uncalled for trolling

A certain section of social media users started trolling and slamming the Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi actress for wearing a revealing "saffron" outfit. This comes a few months after Deepika Padukone was trolled for wearing a saffron coloured swimwear in Pathaan's song – Besharam Rang. Many sections had demanded it be removed from the film as well.

Now, comments like "Bhagwa ka apmaan (insult of saffron)" to "bhagwa is a holy colour" have taken over the internet. Trolls are slamming the actress for the colour of her outfit and also urging others to boycott her.

Ekta Kapoor's appreciation post for Smriti

The video was also shared back in 2020 by Smriti's close friend, Ekta Kapoor. "Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy...it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician."

She had further added, "But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji...and we knew her smile would win hearts. Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn't worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend!"