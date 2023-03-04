Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shown his culinary skills by giving 'tadka' to 'khichdi' under the direction of Union minister Smriti Irani at a program focused on Empowerment through a nourishment campaign.

Smriti Irani shared a video on Twitter, which shows Bill Gates giving "tadka to Shree Ann khichdi". "Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!," Irani captioned the video.

Irani praised Gate's culinary skills and told the media, "Never before has a partner from the women and child development been adventurous enough to venture near the making of khichdi."

"I have to say that the Poshan campaign brings together many things that are great priorities. It's nutrition, and it's about helping women," Bill Gates told a leading English daily.

Social media users praised the Union minister for drawing attention to the untapped potential of Indian meals. "Finally added the flavour to khichdi. Khichdi is all about the final step of tadka. How humble of our union minister Smriti Z Irani and world's business icon Bill gates to be so grounded and nailing the tadka for a perfect khichdi," a user wrote on Twitter.

"Now this khichdi will be called Microsoft Khichdi," another user commented. The video shared on March 2 has garnered over 800,000 views and over 11,000 likes on Twitter.

Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component..



When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi! pic.twitter.com/CYibFi01mi — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 2, 2023

Last month, Gates had made 'roti' along with celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, who recently visited Bihar, and ate it with 'ghee'. "We had a blast making Indian roti together. Eitan just got back from a trip to Bihar, where he met wheat farmers whose yields have been dramatically increased thanks to new early sowing technologies," Gates wrote in the caption.

Bill Gates delivered the 5th Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Friday and shared ideas on health systems, energy, climate change, and more.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, also visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa, Delhi on Wednesday and interacted with research scientists. A week ago, he had hinted in his blog that he would collaborate with Indian researchers on several fronts.

I've been in India this week, learning about the innovative work going on here in health, climate change, and other crucial areas. At a time when the world has so many challenges, it's inspiring to visit a dynamic and creative place like India.

In the Gates Notes titled "My meeting with Prime Minister Modi", the Microsoft co-founder wrote, "My conversation with the Prime Minister left me more optimistic than ever about the progress that India is making in health, development, and climate. The country is showing what's possible when we invest in innovation. I hope India will continue this progress and share its innovations with the world. I'm proud that the Gates Foundation will be a partner along the way."