It's a wedding galore in B'town! Celebrities are professing their love and have shared their romantic story on their respective social media accounts, some are getting married, and some are about to take nuptials. After Athiya Shetty -KL Rahul, Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra, Hardik and Natasha renewed their vows, earlier this week.

On Friday night, it was union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani's reception in Mumbai.

Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Bahu is now saas (Mother-in-law)

Smriti Irani hosted a grand reception, which was attended by members of the film and television fraternity. Shanelle tied the knot with Arjun last week.

For the reception, Shanelle wore a blue saree and posed with her husband Arjun. Smriti Irani looked stunning in a red saree which has a golden border.

The guest list included superstar Shah Rukh Khan, TV producer Ekta Kapoor, who backed the popular TV show Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, of which Smriti Irani, a former actress, was a part. Ronit Roy and Mouni Roy, who co-starred with Smriti Irani in Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, also attended the event. Mouni Roy, who attended the reception with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni Roy wrote: "Congratulations Shanelle and Arjun...Wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di." In the comments section, Smriti Irani wrote: "See you soonest."

Ekta Kapoor, who attended the reception with her father and veteran actor Jeetendra, wrote this in her caption: "When your fav bahu is now a sassy saas! Congrats Shanelle Irani and Arjun on your wedding (no pic )! And proud parents Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani (don't miss my handsome nephew Zohr Irani in this pic)."

Ronit Roy, who played Mihir Virani opposite Smriti in Kyuki..., also shared photos from the function. "Years of friendship @smritiiraniofficial @ravikishann and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful Congratulations @shanelleirani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you @zohrirani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you @zoishh.irani," he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan slays in a black suit

Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome in an all-black suit as he posed for a photo with Smriti Irani to his right and her husband Zubin Irani to his left.

Fans were happy to see Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Ronit Roy) come together.

They flocked to the comment section and reminisce the iconic character of Tulsi and Mihr.

A user said, "Our Mihir and Tulsi."

Another user said, "You'll always be remembered as Mihir Virani even when you play in movies. Coz that's how I know you."

The third one said, "Mihir and Tulsi ❤️made our childhood memories best."

The fourth one said, "You guys are the best. Thanks for coloring us with Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi & many more.."

As per reports, Smrit Irani's daughter's wedding festivities began on February 7 with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Work front

Before venturing into politics, Smriti Irani starred in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She is best known for her character Tulsi Virani in the show and she also featured in shows such as Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh among others.