Fans of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were in for a special treat, when newcomers Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon from Bhangra Paa Le danced their hearts out outside Galaxy and Mannat.

Cult movie Karan Arjun had a blockbuster song by the name Bhangra Paa Le, from which the film's title is inspired. The lead pair, Sunny and Rukshar did an impromptu flash mob outside the Karan Arjun aka Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's residence, Mannat and Galaxy. They even went on to seek blessing of the 2 superstars for their movie.

With the help of this one of it's kind flashmob, the lead pair celebrated their release date announcement. Interestingly, Bhangra Paa Le is now releasing on January 3, 2020, a month when Karan Arjun will complete 25 years.

While the flash mob was being performed, it attracted such a huge audience that the lead pair ended up getting arrested, of course not for real. The video has gotten an equally great response online, and has piqued interest around the film.

Bhangra Paa Le promises a unique presentation of Bhangra, and iconic dance form, and after ABCD, is being called another interesting dance franchise by Ronnie Screwvala.

The film has been directed by Sneha Taurani, who is the daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani and produced under the banner of RSVP films.

Watch the video here: