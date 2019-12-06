Bhaijaan Salman Khan is loved by some and hated by others. While many actresses have expressed their wish to work with the superstar, here's a list of actresses who have decided that they will never work with Salman no matter what.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The reason why Aishwarya would never share screen space with Salman is known to all. The couple has been together in the past but their relationship ended with an ugly turn. Nothing in the world can bring Salman and Aishwarya together.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has rejected five film offers with Salman Khan. If reports are to be believed, Salman apparently making fun of her then-boyfriend Ranveer Singh had not gone down well with DeePee. So, we would never see Salman and Deepika together.

Sonali Bendre

After Sonali was accused in the Blackbuck poaching case, - which happened during the shoot of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' - Sonali decided that she would never work with Salman. After many years, she was acquitted of all the charges in 2019.

Juhi Chawla

Salman had done a cameo in the movie Deewana Mastana starring Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor and Govinda in lead roles. After this, Juhi never shared screen space with Salman as she felt that the actor was quite arrogant.

Amrita Rao

Amrita was offered to play Salman Khan's sister in Sooraj Barjatia's 'Prem Rata Dhan Paayo' but the actress turned down the role as she doesn't like Salman Khan personally.