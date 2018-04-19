Renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds that stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan is set to release Friday, April 20. It marks the acting debut of Ishaan, the half-brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

Beyond the Clouds presents Ishaan's character as an orphan who dreams to become a very rich man. Malavika plays his sister, who raises him after their parents' death in a car accident. The movie is about love, companionship, and big dreams.

Movie reviews:

Critics are lauding Ishaan's acting skills calling him a natural performer. Despite Beyond the Clouds being his debut film, Ishaan has stunned the audience with his impeccable acting chops. Internationally renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi of Children of Heaven fame has once again proved that he is the master when it comes to conveying the harsh realities of the society through his films, say critics.

Box office collection:

As per early reports, Beyond the Clouds, which is set to release in limited screens across India, is likely to collect Rs 1 crore (approximately) at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Story:

Beyond The Clouds revolves around siblings - Amir (Ishaan's character) and Tara (played by Malavika) - who struggle to make ends meet. While Amir becomes a drug dealer and is caught in a web of crime, his divorced elder sister gets into prostitution.

Trailer:

The trailer garnered appreciation for stellar performances and hard-hitting dialogue deliveries by the lead actors and the realistic situations that Majidi has managed to showcase.

Cast and crew:

Produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora and Zee Studios, Beyond The Clouds also features Gautam Ghose, GV Sharada, Dhwani Rajesh, Amruta Santosh Thakur and Shivam Pujari.