It is no secret that Melania Trump looks her best in white. There have been several occasion when the FLOTUS has left the fashion police speechless with her white ensemble. However, Beyoncé recently stepped out in a gorgeous white outfit to prove she could run the world.

The Lemonade singer stepped out with her husband, Jay Z, to enjoy a date night. The couple headed out to watch the NBA playoffs, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors game in Oakland, California. While most eyes were on the players and the match, we couldn't take our eyes off Beyoncé.

The mother of three joined her husband for the match in a seductive-yet-still-chic white Alexander Wang body-hugging outfit that flaunted her curves. The dress featured slashes of black around her mid-riff and tummy. The deconstructed jersey tank dress was topped by an oversized white parka.

She held a white Stalvey bag and slipped into a pair of white Saint Laurent footwear to complete her #OOTD. She collected her curls into a high-ponytail.

The reason that it did not look like an overdose of white was because Beyoncé styled every element of white standout. The texture of the dress was different from her oversized coat and the strappy footwear did not seek for attention but they did grab eyeballs. The diva shared her look on her Instagram.

Beyoncé's recent outing comes two weekends after her mind-blowing Coachella 2018 sets. The diva, who was seen performing with Jay Z, held a Destiny Child's reunion in the valley. And given new updates from the Bey World coming in, that wasn't the only reunion fans are going to see.

According to The Sun, the group featuring Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland could reunite to perform in Beyoncé's "On The Run II" tour. The publication shares that the trio sees this as the "perfect way" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1998 debut album.

"Beyonce worked tirelessly on her Coachella headline performance but the crowning moment was her medley with Kelly and Michelle. They really enjoyed working together again after so long and now Bey is keen for them to be part of On The Run II", a source said.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

"The girls have their own work commitments and families but could fly out for certain dates to surprise fans because they're all aware of the demand for a reunion. It is the perfect way to celebrate 20 years since their debut album," the insider shared.