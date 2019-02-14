Beyonce's fashion has never been questioned, in fact, she has always been known to higher the standard of lifestyle as well as power. And her latest outing with her beau, Jay-Z has attracted much admiration as well.

After a hectic award season, the couple decided to go on a nice romantic date. There the R&B superstar decided to be little daring by wearing a white distinct embellished blazer, beneath which she decided to ditch the bra and coordinated it with a white mini skirt. The entire attire was from designer Sergio Hudson.

She decided to accessorize the look, with a white matching handbag, a pair of hoop earrings and a vintage sunglass. She also had a diamond necklace that added more oomph to the deep cleavage that she flaunted with the ease and confidence that she has always been known for.

Beyonce was accompanied by her husband, Jay-Z who was comparatively casual wearing a baseball cap and black hooded top. The singer also shared additional snaps from their night out where they were hanging out with friends at Michael B. Jordan's 32nd birthday party.

The couple also did have good reasons to celebrate provided that their collaboration, "Everything is Love" won the Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 61st annual Grammy awards. The couple beat Chloe x Halle (The Kids Are Alright), Chris and Dave the Drumhedz (Chris and Dave the Drumhedz), Miguel (War & Leisure) and Meshell Ndegeocello (Ventriloquism) to the honour.

This win was the 23rd time that Beyonce won the prestigious award and the 22nd time her husband. The nine-track album has managed to address every issue that the couple had had in the past. It even talked about Jay-Z's cheating episode.

Though Beyonce has referred that issue in her song previously in her 'Lemonade' album while debunking any rumours of having a love child.