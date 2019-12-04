The much-awaited pyscho-thriller Beyhadh is back with a new season. Jennifer Winget's role as Maya is someone who loves passionately but can go to any extent to seek revenge. Beyhadh 2, which went on air on December 2, has since then received mixed responses from fans.

Most of the viewers and critics cannot stop gushing over Jennifer's performance. Many Twitter users said Jennifer has nailed her performance as Maya, who is eager to seek revenge from Mrityunjay Roy's sons, Rishi and Rudra.

However, few Twitter users are disappointed with the new season. While one of Twitter user is not happy with the storyline and called the episode 'boring', another said that the male lead's performance is not up to the mark.

It should be noted here that the negative comments are considerably low in comparison to the love the show has been receiving since its inception two days ago.

A few negative responses for Beyhadh 2:

Beyhadh 2 is a revenge drama and will see Maya having an agenda and her path will be of hatred rather than love. The plot of the show is rumoured to revolve around Maya, who falls in love with an older man Mrityunjay Roy aka MJ (played by Ashish Chowdhry). After the character dumps her, she seeks revenge by falling in love with MJ's son Rudra (Shivin Narang).

Jennifer about her character Maya and Beyhadh 2:

About the show and audiences' response, Jennifer had said in an interview, "Not very often do roles like this fall into your lap, so for an actor it really gets you to push your limits, whilst working within your resources. The show and character are both close to heart. The whole team has put in a lot of thought and effort to come up with the final look for Maya in Season 2 of 'Beyhadh' so, I hope the audience shows the same amount of appreciation and love, if not more."

Take a look at some of the positive responses for Beyhadh 2: