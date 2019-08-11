The popular psycho-thriller Beyhadh is reportedly set to return to the small screen with Season 2. Jennifer Winget's fans are eagerly waiting for her to reprise the role of Maya. There is no denying that Jennifer's grey character was one of the most highly appreciated roles in her career.

But rumour has it that Jennifer may be replaced by Surbhi Jyoti. Negotiations between Jennifer and the makers are on, but if things do not work out, Surbhi may be considered for the role, reported TellyChakkar.com.

Surbhi, however, denied the claims. "No, it's not true," she told SpotboyE.

Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon, who played Maya's obsession in the first part has no plans to be part of the new season. Speaking to Bollywood Life, Kushal had hinted that he was not interested in being part of season 2. "Honestly, I have done the show and enjoyed it immensely. I would like to take up something that's different," he had said.

Beyhadh, with a gripping storyline, had become a massive hit. Owing to huge demand from viewers, the first season of the finite series had to be extended for a few months.

Jennifer was undoubtedly the heart and soul of the show. The actress, reportedly, was initially paid Rs 80,000-85,000 per episode and later received a hike making it Rs 1 lakh per episode. Such was the craze for the show that makers gave her rise as she had been getting many lucrative offers from other production houses. The pay hike was said to prevent her from quitting the show.