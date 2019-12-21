Beyhadh 2 that stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in lead roles, has been receiving overwhelming responses from all corners. It's been just a few weeks since the show started and fans are gushing over the leads performances especially Jennifer's, who plays the central role of Maya.

Ashish is also garnering praises for his terrific acting chops. He plays the role of Mrityunjay Roy or MJ, a powerful businessman, and is driving fans crazy with his salt and pepper look.

Interestingly, Ashish will be seen wearing a gold brooch, which costs a whopping Rs 1.25 lakh in one of the upcoming episodes.

Talking about how much detailing goes into making a TV show, Ashish, who is making his TV debut with the psycological show, said in a statement. "I am glad that I am a part of the show where so much detailing is going into sets, costumes, designing, and production, because television is a very difficult medium. It is very difficult for everyone to put in so much into something that is being shot everyday, which goes on air probably the next day. So, when you become a part of a production that is putting in so much effort, it is exciting. It doesn't matter whether the brooch costs 125 rupees or 1.25 lakh or 10.25 lakh. The point is the intention that the producers show with this kind of eye for detailing,"

Beyhadh 2 plotline

The series Beyhadh is a revenge drama and just like Jennifer Winget's character Maya in the first season, the new show will see Maya with shades of grey. She is someone who loves passionately but can go to any extent to seek revenge.

The plot of the show is rumoured to revolve around Maya, who falls in love with an older man MJ. After the character dumps her, she seeks revenge by falling in love with MJ's son Rudra (played by Shivin).