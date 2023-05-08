It was around a few days back that the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, also known as FEFKA and Kerala Film Producers Association decided not to cooperate with popular Malayalam actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi.

According to these associations, both Nigam and Bhasi were not behaving properly on the shooting sets, and a producer claimed that Nigam had made several demands to elevate the importance of his role in a movie named RDX.

Amid looming controversies, Mollywood star Baburaj claimed that some of the actors in the industry are narcotic addicts. Reaffirming Babu Raj's views, Tini Tom, another popular Mollywood actor revealed that he made his son turn down an acting offer, fearing the existence of drug usage in the industry.

Recently, Mollywood producer Saji Nanthyatt had also urged police and excise departments in the state to conduct searches in shooting sets.

"If police and excise conduct searches in at least one or two shooting sets, we can easily demolish the existence of drug mafia in the industry," said Saji.

The usage of drugs and other psychotropic substances is not new in the Indian film industry. International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of some celebrities who were arrested for alleged drug usage.

Shine Tom Chacko

Popular Mollywood actor Shine Tom Chacko, along with four others was arrested for possession of cocaine in 2015.

It was presumed that the amount for the drug in the market was worth up to Rs.1 million. He was granted bail from Kerala High Court after spending 60 days in jail.

Later, Shine revealed that he is looking forward to focus on his film career.

Rhea Chakraborty

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, several celebrities in the Bollywood industry were interrogated by Narcotics Control Bureau including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Even though several celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor also had to face NCB's interrogation they were not arrested as part of the case.

On the other hand, Rhea was arrested on September 2020, based on the allegation that she and her brother procured to supply marijuana for Sushant Singh.

However, she was released after spending a month of pretrial confinement.

Aryan Khan

A major drug controversy that disturbed Bollywood was the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2021 after a raid conducted inside a cruise in Mumbai. After a month of his arrest, Aryan was granted bail and he was given a clean chit by NCB in May 2022.

A number of celebrities were at the forefront to support Aryan stating that he was attacked to destroy the fame of his father who is a popular actor.

Sanjay Dutt

In 1982, Sanjay Dutt was arrested for possession of drugs.

He had opened up in the interviews about his substance use and confessed that he was highly addicted to drugs for several years. He had to undergo treatment in a rehabilitation centre in America for his recovery.