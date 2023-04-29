Almost a decade after actress Jiah Khan's death by suicide, a special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday, April 28, acquitted her boyfriend and film star Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges. In his final statement to the court on April 12, 2023, Sooraj Pancholi said that he had been booked in a false case and that he was the victim of a false prosecution and persecution.

He claimed that he had broken down when he heard about Jiah's death and said, "I had lost the most important person of my life and the woman whom I truly loved."

Jiah Khan, a 25-year-old American citizen, was found hanging at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. In June 2013, police arrested Sooraj Pancholi on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah, and booked him for abetment of suicide. However, he was released on bail in July 2013.

However, this is not the first time when a Bollywood celebrity got entangled in some serious court case. Here is a list of actors who got involved in serious cases, including violating laws, criminal acts, scuffles, drunk driving, hit-and-run case and others.

Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been involved in a series of court cases. Two separate cases were registered against 'Bhaijaan' in 1998 after he allegedly poached three chinkaras during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Along with him, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh were also named in the case.

In October 1998, Khan was charged with possessing an unlicensed 0.22 rifle and a 0.32 revolver and using them to poach two black bucks at Jodhpur's Kankani village. The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan' star was also accused of running his car over a group of people sleeping on a sidewalk outside a bakery in Mumbai's Bandra, in the wee hours on September 28, 2002.

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt, popularly known as 'Sanju baba', was convicted for possessing weapons illegally in a case linked to the 1993 serial blasts that killed 257 people in Mumbai. He was sent to jail under TADA for five years.

Shiney Ahuja

Shiney Ahuja was reportedly accused of rape by his house maid and was reportedly jailed for several months. However, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor was later released.

Rhea Chakraborty

After the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 'Kedarnath' actor's family had filed an FIR against Rhea and her family members and had levelled some serious allegations. Later, the actress also got embroiled in a drug case. She had to spend around 28 days in jail.

Raj Kundra

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was reportedly involved in an alleged pornography case. He reportedly had to spend two months in jail before the court granted him bail.