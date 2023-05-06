Shah Rukh Khan is reining high on the success of Pathaan which created a storm at the box office. Pathaan which was released during Republic Day put an end to the dry spell at the box office by reaching 100 crore in less than a month of its release. SRKians are waiting with bated breath for King Khan's upcoming films.

Next is SRK's Jawan which is the actor's first outing with South superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Atlee. The film was earlier slated to release in June 2023 but has now been postponed. And now on Saturday evening, the makers finally announced the new release date of Shah Rukh Khan, the Atlee film will release in theatres on September 7.

A new announcement video sharing the release date of the film was shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his social media.

Shah Rukh Khan captioned the announcement motion poster as, "#Jawan #7th September 2023." Atlee's Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film has been backed by Gauri Khan.

See Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Announcing his association with the project last year Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his Instagram post: "An action-packed 2023. Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas on 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

SRK hosts ASK SRK reveals why the makers decided to postpone the film

Minutes after announcing the new release date of Jawan, SRK once again delighted his fans with an impromptu ASK SRK session, where King Khan answered most of his fans' questions pertaining to various topics, be it the exorbitant price of his son Aryan Khan's brand D'Yavol X to why he postponed Jawan and some of best wittiest virtues and saying by SRK that is pure gold.

Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan https://t.co/PLW9WUd6mg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Just because I think I would like to….let’s do #AskSRK for half an hour or so. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

During an Ask SRK session on Twitter, a fan asked the superstar's reaction to the postponement of the film.

Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….#Jawan #7thSeptember2023 https://t.co/6wdLx3JUC1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

When someone asked him what he liked the most about Jawan, SRK said, "For me at least it's a new kind of genre. An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem. #Jawan."

To this, SRK tweeted, "Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselvesâ€æso a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023 (sic)."

I think for that I will make a film called Jawani this one you will learn about action and drama!! #Jawan https://t.co/b7F0sEoPf0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun. #Jawan https://t.co/NuBRDuo3vh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

A fan asked, @iamsrk Sir, apke film arijit singh ji ka gaana nhi ho to film complete nhi lagta.. Is film me unka gaana hai kya? (Will your film have Jawaan have songs sung by Arijit Singh?)

Ha ha too sweet I wish he always smiles like this for everything in life! #Jawan https://t.co/WOftrScrSA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

To which SRK said, "Absolutely Arijit always!! #Jawan"

A user asked SRK about the flabbergasting price of DyavolX jackets and T shirts which costs more than 50,000.

She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan https://t.co/l0bzBkHDxH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

He tweeted, SRK ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do.... Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega #AskSRK" ( The Dyavolx jackets are very costly, if you could reduce the price to1000- 2000."

To which SRK replied, "Yeh D'Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe....kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan."

(Yeh D'yavol X people are nit giving me also in cheaper rates. I will try something.)

A user asked, "#AskSRK you are such a big superstar. What makes you so humble? #jawan"

He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learnt a lot from Vijay. #Jawan https://t.co/k719QOFKpO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

SRK replied, "If u can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings-nor lose the common touch." Humility & love is forever, all other things are transitory."

Another asked, "Do you think it's important to put your own money in VFX heavy projects such as #Jawan ?"

For me at least it’s a new kind of a genre. An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem. #Jawan https://t.co/RYLOqr8Qpm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

To which SRK replied, "You should put your money where your mouth is...one has to believe that Dream merchants should create cinema that feels like an event worth the audience's time and money"

Very spiritual and respectful to who I am trying to create. #Jawan https://t.co/285tJXuFmG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

A user asked, "Sir, why are you missing in the poster? #Jawan #AskSRK"

The producer didn’t allow me!! Said just your name is enough!! Ha ha #Jawan https://t.co/Qn08RCtsvZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

You should put your money where your mouth is…one has to believe that Dream merchants should create cinema that feels like an event worth the audience’s time and money! #Jawan https://t.co/LnX7k18cbj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

“If u can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings-nor lose the common touch.” Humility & love is forever, all other things are transitory. #Jawan https://t.co/Fz8VIUzFlD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Bhai itne mein toh OTT ka subscription nahi milta tujhe poori picture chahiye!! #Jawan https://t.co/KX6pWu8j1V — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Ha ha tabhi to baandhi thi ki nikal ke maar sakun!!! #Jawan https://t.co/kQo9aFyTzD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

I hope you all enjoy it and then get ready for #Jawan https://t.co/xBQXANyvkI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Issi liye hi aage ki !! Phew!! #Jawan https://t.co/9oLxJGEdEH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

All I do is try and bring cheer to your days for a few hours in a year. Thank u…u all give me more than enough love. #Jawan https://t.co/UtWLAju9IU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Isa baar tere ghar mein kar lenge!! #Jawan https://t.co/yyEncdGqEi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

It’s really nice will show it to @Atlee_dir but teaser mein heroines toh dikha!! #Jawan https://t.co/RihVZ90Spu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was absent from films for almost 4 years, has had a stellar year professionally. During his absence, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, which he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team.