The Bengaluru Traffic Police Department has recently been grappling with a surge in fraudulent activities. Scammers impersonate officials to deceive citizens, primarily aiming to extract personal details or money under false pretenses. Tactics employed by these fraudsters are diverse, ranging from claims of unpaid traffic fines, hit-and-run cases, to fake insurance offers. They often share malicious links or request payments via unauthorized channels, thereby compromising the security of the victims.

The department has been inundated with complaints regarding these fake calls and messages. The scammers often claim to be from the Traffic Police Department, demanding payment for fake fines or penalties.

The Traffic Police Department has issued an urgent warning about rising cases of fraudulent calls and messages impersonating their officials to deceive citizens. These scams aim to extract personal details or money under false pretences.

Common tactics include claims of unpaid traffic fines, hit-and-run cases, or fake insurance offers. Scammers often share malicious links or request payments via unauthorized channels.

Beware of fake callers:

Calls claiming to be from the Traffic Police Department demanding payment for fake fines or penalties. Messages claiming to have footage of traffic violations and demanding payment. Calls claiming to offer fake insurance or registration services. Messages asking citizens to click on malicious links or download attachments. Claiming to be from Traffic Police and informing that your vehicle is involved in hit & run case. Fake Police Transfer Calls: Calls where the scammer claims to transfer you to a fake police officer and asks you to press 1, 2, etc., to verify your identity or confirm payment.

How to protect yourselves?

Do not click on suspicious links or download attachments. Do not provide personal information or make payments. Verify the authenticity of calls or messages by contacting our department directly.

Citizens are advised not to respond to such calls or click on suspicious links. Verification can be done through official channels like 080-22868550 or via email at acpplanningoffice@gmail.com.