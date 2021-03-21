Fans of Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa which will hit the screens on August 13, 2021. The film has been ruling the headlines since the date of its announcement; all credit goes to director Sukumar who is planning to release the film at a Pan-India level. Earlier, several media reports had claimed that the makers of Pushpa had roped in Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi to play the role of the lead antagonist in this movie. However, things did not go as per plans, and now it has been confirmed that Mollywood powerhouse Fahadh Faasil will lock horns with Allu Arjun in Pushpa.

Will Fahadh Faasil sideline Allu Arjun?

Fahadh Faasil is widely considered as one of the finest actors in Mollywood. The actor is known for his raw acting style, and critics have several times called him 'a performer who acts with eyes'. As Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play the role of the lead antagonist in Pushpa, audiences expect a high-voltage clash between the Kollywood superstar and Mollywood macho prince.

Several netizens claim that Fahadh Faasil could sideline Allu Arjun in Pushpa. According to these people, Fahadh Faasil is the man of screen presence, and he may rule the screen even if a big star like Allu Arjun is there on the other end.

A story based on sandalwood smuggling

Pushpa is a movie that will portray a story in the backdrop of sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of Pushpa Raj in this film, and industry experts believe that this role will be the most challenging one the actor has ever done in his career. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of the lady lead in this film. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for Pushpa.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun had recently met KGF director Prashant Neil, and netizens have started speculating that the duo will soon join hands for a movie.