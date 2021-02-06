Telugu's most popular hero Allu Arjun is all set to appear in a dynamic avatar in his upcoming movie Pushpa. With mounted expectations on this movie, the team is working around the clock to complete the shooting formalities.

Director Sukumar who is touted to be a perfectionist is particular about the locations and the sets. So, it happens that the team had traveled to the remote, agency areas near Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli to shoot for two important schedules.

Pushpa shooting updates

As the sequences came out well, the team wraps up the schedule Sturday, Feb 6. Soon after the shotting, the Pushpa team took to social media to express its gratitude towards the locals of the agency area for their extended support throughout the shoot.

The team released a poster that read: "Team Pushpa has wrapped up two hectic schedules in agency areas of Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli during November 2020 and January 2021. We'd like to extend our gratitude to the tribals and the administration for their support and co-operation, without which, smooth completion of our shoot wouldn't have been possible".

Earlier in the week, Allu Arjun had tweeted a picture from Rampachodavaram, which has gone viral almost instantly. He quoted his picture amidst a huge gala, his fans greeting him during the shoot session, and wrote "Thank you Rampachodavaram".

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in this action thriller, which is touted to revolve around red sandalwood smuggling. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer for Pushpa which is bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers.

Pushpa is slated for a huge release on 13th August 2021. The speculations are rife on this movie as this is the third time director Sukumar and Allu Arjun have come together after Telugu's super hit Arya and Arya-2.

Allu Arjun seems to be elated to complete shooting important sequences for Pushpa. Some pictures of Allu Arjun playing with his kids emerged online, which claims to be after he had wrapped up Pushpa shoot schedules earlier on Saturday.

KING back to Hyderabad after completing 2nd schedule of #Pushpa in Rajahmundry. @alluarjun ? pic.twitter.com/I7gkbYix7u — Allu Arjun FC (@AlluArjunHCF) February 6, 2021