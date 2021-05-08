Netflix's Riverdale series is presently on a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to return again in July or August with the continuation of the fifth season of the series. The entire murder mystery series is based on the characters from the popular Archies comics, Betty, Veronica, Archie and Jughead.

The series begins with Betty's who has strong feelings for the boy-next-door, best friend Archie Andrews, but the latter does not feel the same. After spending time in Riverdale High School, he begins to date Veronica Lodge and falls in love with her. As seasons pass by, Archie regrets his decision to be with Veronica and suppresses his feelings for Betty, his childhood best friend. While that is the love triangle between the four best friends, Cheryl has a completely different story of her own, that has a lot to do with her dead brother Jason and her maple syrup business.

Betty Cooper

Betty Cooper starts her story in the series as a good teenager, who strictly listens to the instructions given by her mom. While that phase continues, it is in the first season itself, where we witness Betty's dark side. It doesn't come out due to her relationship with Jughead, who hails from the lower strata of the Riverdale crowd. We learn that she gets her killer instinct from her family.

Betty, as a girlfriend, is too independent. Emotionally and otherwise. She just doesn't know it until the fourth season, when she begins to accept her feelings for Archie while being in a relationship with Jughead Jones. Betty became an adult during the early years of her school phase. She learned to accept the shortcomings of one-sided love, and love that comes with a lot of passion, and the love that stays even after getting out of a relationship. Betty in the fifth season became fiercely independent. She learned to treat the men in her life with the right kind of importance, sometimes as consensual sexual pleasure, sometimes just as the ex-boyfriend, who just feels different in the adult phase of her life.

Veronica Lodge

Veronica Lodge always leaves an impression with her impeccable taste in fashion, and unfortunately, she is quickly thought to be a mean snob from New York. While that may have been a phase in her life, but being in Riverdale taught her many lessons, one of them being, the importance of friendship.

Veronica is probably the kindest girl among them all, but you don't notice that too quickly since you are too mesmerised in her less is more sense of fashion, that arrive with solid coloured attires. Veronica Lodge is a fiercely loyal high school girlfriend, who would readily carry her cheerleading squad and outfit outside the jail, only to motivate her boyfriend, Archie Andrews. Despite being tough and clever, she quickly forgives Archie and Betty each time she learns that they cheated on her, as a best friend and as a boyfriend. She values friendship more than hate. Veronica also has an excellent sense of business, which she acquires from her father, Hiram Lodge.

Cheryl Blossom

Cheryl Blossom is a firebrand of her own. From her choices of clothes, paintings, lipsticks, she radiates crimson, that strength becomes a mark in her character. Cheryl is overly emotional, even in her lesbian relationship with Tony. Cheryl Blossom has a different arrogant air about herself. In her attempts to appear cold and unattached with her friends and classmates of Riverdale, she gives the impression of a childish dominatrix, who is trying to copy from porn. However, each time she comes in contact with Tony, you witness a different soft side of Cheryl, which you never knew existed until then. Cheryl may try to be a villain, but she only becomes the joke of the season and the town in her attempts to look like an adult with good knowledge of sex.

