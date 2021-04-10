Camila Mendes has made sure that her relationship with the ladies of Riverdale remains strong and intact. Much like her character Veronica Lodge, who constantly keeps forgiving her best friend Betty Cooper, although on several occasions she had kissed her (Veronica's) boyfriend as an act of passion. Initially, she forgave them owing to the fact that she and Archie had broken up but later in Season 5 when she found out that the two have been cheating on her while Betty being her best friend and Archie being her boyfriend, even under the most tumultuous she chose to forgive them.

During an interview with Paper, Camila Mendes opened up about how she developed a connection with her co-stars Lili Reinheart and Madelaine Petsch, who play Betty Cooper and Cheryl Blossoms, respectively. The bond has remained strong after each of them ended their high-profile romances.

We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together. And now we've been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we've never been closer than we have this season. It's really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here — meaningful ones," Camila said in the interview.

The breakups

The three women had to face public breakups in 2020. In an interview with Flaunt, Madelaine had said that her mental health had been at an all-time low and she needed therapy. But her best friends helped her get through the tough phase.

"I found ways to be creative while staying positive and reading books. I read this book called Vibrate Higher Daily, and it's basically about how to radiate positivity. And I found more books to help me navigate," she said in her interview.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse ended their relationship too in March 2020 which became a big disappointment for Bughead fans (Jughead and Betty). Ironically enough, the two actors parted ways around the same time their characters from the series parted ways as a lover. Reinhart had also opened up about her bisexuality.

However, despite the various ups and downs, the entire team took a trip together. Recently it was Mendes again who shared photos on social media. On the work front, the second part of the fifth season will be back again in July.