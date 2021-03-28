One of the most-watched series on Netflix, Riverdale will be going on a brief hiatus hence it is vital that you enjoy the next week's episode. After the tenth episode which is expected to air on March 31, the next series won't arrive until July 7. Hence for three and a half months, you need to find some other series to lean on to, while you wait for three months with the cliff hanger of Riverdale.

In the US, various television series take brief hiatus from their regular weekly basis shows. The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, would take a short Christmas break when they were popular on television. Riverdale usually took a month break around December to January. This entire three and half months break is happening for the pandemic that led the cast to stop shooting in 2020. Their entire schedule had to be reorganised after the lockdown got declared worldwide.

Riverdale is a popular dark, mysterious series based on the characters from Archies comics, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead. All the characters bear a significant resemblance to their comic book self. It is based on a town in the US's Riverdale, that never experiences a peaceful day. It all started when Jason Blossoms got murdered in season one, and more crimes and secrets of the elite families began to unfold.

Meanwhile, fans have really enjoyed Archie's sexual chemistry with Betty Cooper as well as Veronica Lodge. Although, the pairing between Jughead and Betty has gained a separate kind of fanbase among viewers. The love triangle between Archie, Betty and Veronica play an important role in the development of the series. In the latest season, a similar pattern of repetition has been observed which previously took place in the first season of the show.