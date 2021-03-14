Hollywood actress Lili Reinhart will soon topline Netflix''s upcoming feature film Plus/Minus The film will be directed by Wanuri Kahiu, who was behind the popular Kenyan romance Rawiki, Netflix announced in its media portal, accessed by International Business Times.

April Prosser has penned the screenplay of Plus/Minus. Lili Reinhart, 24, will star as Natalie, whose life, on the eve of her college graduation diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to L.A. to pursue her career.

In both journeys throughout her 20s, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak, and rediscovers herself. The film Plus/Minus will be produced by Screen Arcade''s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman alongside Jessica Malanaphy of CatchLight Studios. Alyssa Rodrigues will serve as the executive producer.

At present Lili Reinhart has shot to fame for her performance as Betty Cooper in the series Riverdale, which releases on Netflix on a weekly basis. The series is based on the characters of Archies comics, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, who live in the dark town of Riverdale that often finds itself in the hands of a serial killer. The four characters, give away their life and blood to save the town of Riverdale. The series is presently in its fifth season.

Reinhart, who broke out with popular series, most recently featured in movies such as Hustlers and Chemical Hearts. She recently opened up about her bisexuality after parting ways with her long time boyfriend Cole Sprouse.