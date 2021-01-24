Riverdale star might be one of the most popular Netflix celebrities however she has valued her privacy more. She recently found herself in the public eye again, not for her latest release of Riverdale season on Netflix, but for giving an interview where she wasn't at the receiving end of the questions.

She took to Instagram and posted a story where she informed everyone about the bizarre imposter who pretended to be her and gave an interview to the popular Seventeen Magazine. The publication later published a release and withdrew the interview after receiving information from the verified account of the actress.

The actress wrote in her story, "For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with @Seventeen. Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it."

Seventeen issued a statement on Twitter: "Today, we briefly published a story with information we were led to believe was from Lili Reinhart.However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star. We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation.We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting. We take full responsibility and will be internally reviewing our editorial and fact-checking processes to ensure something like this does not happen again."

In the interview, the imposter had shared that her character in Riverdale, Betty will be romancing Archie in the fifth season of the series. The two were seen getting slightly romantic in the fourth series, however, a mutual decision had been taken by both Betty and Archie that they would not continue their romance to protect the feelings of their respective lovers Jughead and Veronica.

Meanwhile, the meme fest started on Twitter:

was it the same person that posed as lili reinhart https://t.co/MnOyyQdtyA — christina (@addie_larues) January 23, 2021

anyways, bughead exes to lovers endgame agenda stays superior pic.twitter.com/shKhP7Dzxr — nessa ❆ | DEAN DAY (@deIicatebh) January 22, 2021

I’m incredibly sorry for impersonating Lili Reinhart. Also, I regret nothing https://t.co/G580kHxTW9 — Larry Fitzmaurice (@lfitzmaurice) January 23, 2021

The Lili Reinhart impersonator when getting that incoming phone call from seventeen magazine pic.twitter.com/q8npZyqWZs — Barchiedaily (@Barchiedaily) January 23, 2021

LEAKED: Lili Reinhart and her impersonator pic.twitter.com/2fD9OfHBtT — dutyna (@lodgdrews) January 23, 2021

The fifth season of Riverdale releases on Netflix every week with one episode. The series is based on the characters from Archies comics, in a dark town named Riverdale which seems to be cursed.