Ananya Panday looked like the most exquisite flower ever as she walked the ramp for Rohit Bal at Lakme Fashion Week. Ananya's black and bold rosy outfit made sure all eyes were on her. The Gehraiyaan actress walked with confidence and style and did total justice to the outfit with her beauty. The tiny choli, cropped cape jacket and the black rosy lehenga seemed straight out of a princess book.

Netizens go gaga

Netizens too were wowed over by Ananya's outfit and style. "She is a better model than an actress," wrote a user. "Pl give class to Shraddha," another user commented. "Beauty at its peak," a social media user wrote. "She should have been a model," another social media user opined.

"Gorgeous Ananya", "Slayer Panday", "Beauty" were some more adjectives used for her in the social media posts doing the round. "Walking for and with @rohitbalofficial what a fashion dream filled with so much emotion and it's always fun to be back with my family @lakmeindia @lakmefashionwk," she wrote.

Ananya raves about Rohit Bal

As Ananya rocked the velvety couture, she couldn't stop praising Rohit Bal. "My parents have known Rohit [Bal] sir for so long and they were like one person you need to work with is him," she said. Ananya also shared an anecdote on how she stole a piece from her dad's closet designed by Bal.

"My dad has a jacket which Gudda [Rohit Bal] made for my dad, which is a velvet blazer very similar to this [showstopper look], featuring embroidered roses and animals. I stole it from my dad's closet. I treasure it and I am waiting for a special occasion to wear it," she added.