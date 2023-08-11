Implementing the Beti Bachao scheme successfully on the grounds, the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded the highest sex ratio at birth in the country in 2022-23, followed by Sikkim, Meghalaya, Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the data tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Sharing the latest available report of the Health Management Information System (HMIS), Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that the number of girls born per 1,000 boys is the highest for Ladakh (1,023), followed by Sikkim (966), Kerala and Meghalaya (965) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (962).

The lowest sex ratio was reported by Bihar (880), followed by Chandigarh (902) Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman (914), and Nagaland (916). None of the States or Union Territories (UTs) have recorded a sex ratio at birth below 890. The sex ratio at birth is the number of females per thousand males.

Sex ratio at national level improved from 918 to 933

While replying to a question, the minister informed that the child sex ratio (CSR) is measured through census by the Registrar General of India which is a decadal process. The last census was conducted in the year 2011. Hence, an intermediary target i.e. sex ratio at Birth has been set as a monitoring parameter for the progress of the scheme.

As per the latest available report of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, an improving trend of 15 points at the national level from 918 (2014-15) to 933 (2022- 23; Provisional) has been observed.

The Minister further said that the government has been making consistent efforts under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme at all levels to generate awareness to stop sex selection at birth and encourage positive action to support education, growth, development, and rights of the girl child.

An operational manual has been developed by the Ministry containing an activity calendar for the guidance of the State Governments/ UTs. Convergent efforts are made in collaboration with other Ministries and stakeholders for the implementation of the scheme at the national, state, and district levels.

Ministry has written to the Ministry of Health

and Family Welfare and to the concerned State Governments to take effective steps to address the issue of declining sex ratio at birth.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme extended in all districts of the country

The minister informed that the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme was launched on 22nd January 2015 as a tri-ministerial effort of the Ministry of Women & ChildDevelopment, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to address the issue of decline in CSR in the country along with related issues of empowerment of girls and women over a life cycle continuum basis.

In the 15th finance commission period, the scheme is being implemented as a component of the Sambal sub-scheme of Mission Shakti. The scheme, which was earlier operational in 405 districts, has now been expanded to cover all the districts of the country through multi-sectoral interventions.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Minority Affairs have also been added as partner ministries with a view to undertaking a special drive and awareness programme for promoting skilling among girls.