Two days after raising a banner of revolt against party leadership for allying with arch-rival National Conference for the forthcoming Ladakh Autonmous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil elections against the wishes of grassroots workers, the which Zanskar unit of Congress from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday joined the BJP.

Joining of the entire Zanskar unit in the BJP is a severe jolt to the party ahead of the coming LAHDC Kargil elections to be held on September 10.

Taking advantage of the brewing content among Congress workers, the general secretary (organization) of BJP Ashok Koul along with senior leaders from Ladakh convinced annoyed Congress leaders to join BJP ahead of the LAHDC elections.

The former executive council of Congress Skalzang Wan Gail, Congress Block President along with hundreds of workers joined BJP.

Ashok Koul along with BJP president Ladakh Phunchok Stanzin, Ladakh vice president BJP and Prabhari Zanskar Phuntsok Wangdan, president BJP Yuva Morcha Thinless Nurboo, and BJP district president Zanskar Stanzin Lakpa formally welcomed them into the party fold.

Zanskar becomes "Congress Mukt"

Thrilled over the joining of a large number of Congress workers into the party fold, the BJP on Thursday said that Zanskar has become free from Congress.

"Zanskar has become Congress Mukt, will progress more rapidly with clean public-oriented and nationalist policies giving benefit to every deserving person", stated Ashok Koul, while he emphasized that people have built a strong faith in the ideology and policies of BJP.

New entrants accused Congress of ditching the innocent people of this region and said that Congress, NC, and PDP did nothing concrete for their betterment, using them only as a vote bank. They said that the people of Zanskar and the whole of Ladakh have full faith in the BJP and the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leaders were annoyed over alliance with NC

As reported earlier, annoyed over the decision of the party leadership to ally with the NC for the LAHDC Kargil elections, a group of Congress leaders of Ladakh raised a banner of revolt and tendered mass resignation.

As per posts on some media groups of Ladakh, the executive members of the Block Congress Committee, Padum, and Zanskar of district Kargil, have tendered their mass resignation.

Reports said that resignations were submitted under the leadership of Skalzang Wangyal Gara, former Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil, and supported by Thinlay Angmo Sarpanch Padum and Block Congress Committee (BCC) Zanskar President Urgain Dorjay. The annoyed leaders alleged that decision to ally with the NC was taken without considering the grassroots workers.