To connect the Union Territory of Ladakh with the rail network, the Railway Ministry has prepared a Detail Project Report (DPR) with an estimated cost of Rs 99,201.40 Cr for 489 kilometers Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line.

Although surveys were carried out for three new railway lines to connect the cold desert with the rail network, the DPR of only Bilaspur-Manali-Leh has been prepared for further action.

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwani Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the survey of the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh new line project has been completed and DPR has been prepared.

The Minister observed this ambitious project has the potential to reshape the region's connectivity.

The Railways Minister was replying to the question of Lok Sabha Member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who wanted to know whether the Government has initiated the construction of railway projects for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Estimated cost of the project is Rs 99,210 crore

Sharing the salient features of the project as per the DPR, the minister said that this rail line will pass through the state of Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh. With an impressive network of 62 tunnels covering 270 km, 114 major bridges, 90 minor bridges, and 54 roads under bridges, this project will redefine transportation in the region.

The estimated cost of the project stands at an impressive Rs 99,201.40 cr. There will be 37 roads over bridges, 54 roads under bridges and the length of access roads will be 156 kilometers. There will be electric traction, electronic interlocking, and ballast-less track, the Minister further informed the Parliament.

The alignment of the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line starts from Beri and passes through the major towns of Sundernagar, Mandi, Manali, Sissu, Darcha, Keylong, Sarchu, Pang, Rumtse, Upshi, Kharu and terminates at Leh terminus connecting important towns of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Two other projects to connect Ladakh with the rail network could not be taken forward

The Minister informed the Lok Sabha that a survey of the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh new line project worth Rs 55,896 crore was carried out in 2016-17. However, due to low traffic projections, the project could not be taken forward.

Similarly, a survey of the Pathankot-Leh (664) kilometers new rail line was carried out in 2017-18, and as per the survey report the anticipated cost of the project was Rs 70,308 crores. However, due to low traffic projections, the project could not be taken forward.