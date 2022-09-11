Two days after India and China announced the withdrawal of troops from Gogra-Hot Spring in eastern Ladakh, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviewed the overall security scenario on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Army chief carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh as he reached Ladakh on a two-day visit.

The Army said Gen Pande witnessed exercise Pravat Prahar besides interacting with officers and troops deployed in the region. The exercise featured a display of operational capabilities by artillery guns and other key weapon systems.

Reports said that the Army chief has been briefed about the fresh disengagement process besides the overall combat readiness of the Indian Army in the region.

Commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta and other senior officials apprised Gen Pande about the overall security situation including the ongoing disengagement process in some areas of eastern Ladakh.

"Gen Manoj Pande #COAS visited #LadakhSector and witnessed Exercise PARVAT PRAHAR. #COAS was briefed on operational preparedness by commanders on the ground. He interacted with the officers & troops & complimented them for their steadfastness and professional standards," the Army tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Disengagement process is to be completed by September 12

External Affairs Ministry on Friday said that India and China will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh by September 12.

The Ministry's comment came a day after the Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for over two years.

On Thursday India and China announced to start the disengage from the Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for over two years.

The beginning of the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area is an outcome of the 16th round of high-level military talks in July, the two armies said in a statement.