A recent study by market research firm Counterpoint Research, called Market Pulse has revealed interesting facts about smartphone sales in 2019. As we are showered with plenty of new phones in 2020, 2019 was a great year for smartphone enthusiasts. From the latest iPhones to Galaxy phones and more, there was no shortage of phones to choose from for consumers.

But which smartphone did most people buy is what determines the success of a particular phone. If you are guessing any of the Chinese brands took the crown, you're wrong. The study shows that Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy smartphones were the highest selling handset models in 2019.

iPhones - Man's best friend?

Apple won a total of 6 spots on the top ten list of global smartphone market share.

With 3% of global market share, the iPhone XR was the best selling smartphone in 2019. Securing the 2nd position is the more recent iPhone 11, which was launched in September last year. It is very commendable that it took less than 4 months to gain a 2% global market share.

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung comes second with three models, which include A50, A10 and A20 in the top 10. These mid-priced smartphones came with OLED displays, multiple cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The updated features of A-series created a successful mid-tier rank for Samsung mobiles.

The top 10 models alone captured approximately 15% of global smartphone sales. There were no 5G smartphones among the top 10 models as 5G sales in 2019 were only 1%. But, this could change in 2020 as 5G networks come out, 5G iPhones are released and 5G devices are available at lower rates.

Oppo and Huawei

Oppo A5 was the only mobile, not made by Apple or Samsung, which was in the top ten, at the 5th position. Interestingly, Oppo A5 was the best-selling phone in China last year.

The second-largest brand in global smartphone sales, Huawei, had no models in the top 10 global list because of the trade ban on China. And even though Huawei concentrated on sales only in China, it still came in 5th position in the country.

Top sales, region wise

The top-selling models in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) were from OPPO.

Samsung was the most sold in Europe, the Middle East and African countries (EMEA) and in Latin America (LATAM).

Sales of Apple mobiles were highest in Non-aligned movement (NAM) countries and in North America – which shows the regional popularity of these brands.