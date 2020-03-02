Apple has announced a hike in the prices of some of its iPhone models in India citing changes made to import duties in the Union Budget 2020. The increase in price is aimed at adjusting the increase in basic customs duty (BCD) rate and the withdrawal of earlier exemption from BCD under the Social Welfare Surcharge.

Apple iPhones affected by the price hike

Following the hike announcement, the price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max has been increased marginally. The phone will now retail at a starting price of Rs 1,11,200 for the 64 GB variant instead of its earlier pricing of Rs 1,09,000. The 256 GB version will cost Rs 1,25,200, while the 512 GB storage model of the iPhone 11 Pro Max will retail for Rs 1,43,200.

The prices of iPhone 11 Pro have been raised by Rs 1,300. The 64 GB variant will now be available for Rs 1,01,200 instead of earlier pricing of Rs 99,900. The 256 GB storage model of the phone will now cost Rs 1,15,200 and the 512 GB model will now retail at an increased price of Rs 1,33,200.

The hike also affected the iPhone 8 models. The 64 GB variant of iPhone 8 Plus will now be priced at Rs 50,600 instead of its earlier starting price of Rs 49,900. The 128 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 55,600 instead of Rs 45,500.

iPhone XR and iPhone 7 will sell at old prices

Since Apple assembles the iPhone XR and iPhone 7 in India, the prices of these phones have not been raised. However, these two models aren't the only iPhones which have been exempted from the price hike. The Apple iPhone 11 also remains unaffected along with other Apple products including the iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook laptops.

Apple Online Store

Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a shareholders' meeting that the Cupertino-based company is preparing to launch its first online store in India as well as its first brick and mortar retail store in 2021. Apple already sells almost all its products in India but retailing through its own channels will allow it to have better control over the pricing and increase its product portfolio as well. Having its own physical store in the country will allow Apple to offer other services like the AppleCare.